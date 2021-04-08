Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,806 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in People’s United Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

