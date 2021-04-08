Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 10,036 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $468.91 million, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 2.34. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

