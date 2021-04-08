Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 151,997 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,997 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,016,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $58.52 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

