Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,859 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Harrow Health by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 56,914 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harrow Health by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter valued at $291,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $181.10 million, a P/E ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

