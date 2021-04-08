Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 558.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 96,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter.

TUR stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

