Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $625,000 in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Lumos Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMO opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. Research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

