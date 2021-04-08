Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,329 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Surface Oncology worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $12,448,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SURF shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $26,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,435 in the last 90 days. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

