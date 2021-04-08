Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 321,671 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LXRX. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXRX. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $793.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

