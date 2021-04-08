Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 524 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Atlanticus worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $162,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 464,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,936,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $334,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 468,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,051,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $784,710. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

ATLC opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $34.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

