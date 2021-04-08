Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 701,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

