Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.45

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $15.00. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 978 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.