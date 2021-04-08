Barclays Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $180.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

TT opened at $166.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.35. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $169.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

