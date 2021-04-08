Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.