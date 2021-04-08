Barclays Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target upped by Barclays from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.36.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

