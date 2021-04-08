Barclays Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $84.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.66.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.