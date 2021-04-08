Barclays Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $445.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $440.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.78.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $414.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $304.55 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,157,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

