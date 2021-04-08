Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 41,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Welltower by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

WELL opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

