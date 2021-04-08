Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,735 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 40,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.02.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

