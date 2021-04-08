Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGL. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period.

BATS:REGL opened at $70.43 on Thursday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46.

