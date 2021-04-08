Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 41,660 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $277,156,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.