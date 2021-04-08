Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 65,800 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 65,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,646,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

PBCT opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.