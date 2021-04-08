Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after buying an additional 22,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NYSE O opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

