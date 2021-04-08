Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.12.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

