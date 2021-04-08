Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.69 and a 200-day moving average of $171.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $154.59 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.