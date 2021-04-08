Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $1,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $154.59 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

