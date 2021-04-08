Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 153,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $21.03.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.