Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $66.21 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $66.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

