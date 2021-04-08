Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 126,340 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 126,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,219,000 after buying an additional 366,371 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $297,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,396 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.