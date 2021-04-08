Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,500 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

