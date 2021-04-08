Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 67 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $482.46 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.80 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.01 and its 200 day moving average is $423.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

