Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $64.09 and a 12 month high of $99.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

