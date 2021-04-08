Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $436.00 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00083559 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030327 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,081,960 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

