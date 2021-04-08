BASIC Price Hits $0.0101 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. BASIC has a market cap of $50.21 million and approximately $28,371.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00056400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00636628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030208 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

