Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,528.00

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,528 ($46.09) and last traded at GBX 3,501 ($45.74), with a volume of 30614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,453 ($45.11).

Several research firms recently commented on BWY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,578.55 ($46.75).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,230.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,882.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Company Profile (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

