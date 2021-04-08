BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

BBL stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in BHP Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

