Biffa (LON:BIFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $279.00

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.63), with a volume of 171691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.51).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 261.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £839.17 million and a P/E ratio of -40.22.

Biffa Company Profile (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

