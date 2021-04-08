Birch Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,394 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

