Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $79.84 or 0.00137356 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $35.93 million and approximately $526,750.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 417.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

