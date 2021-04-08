Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $633.45 or 0.01101163 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.85 billion and approximately $4.31 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,525.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.54 or 0.00421627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00061136 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001680 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000874 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,702,469 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

