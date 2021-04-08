Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $171,824.57 and $22.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.73 or 0.00393640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005246 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

