BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BKTI opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

