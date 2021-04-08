BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.