BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,882 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $402,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $737.00.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $788.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $688.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.00 and a 1 year high of $790.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

