BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

