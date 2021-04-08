BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

MUC stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

