BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.81

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 31623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

