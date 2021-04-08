BLink Trading 760.8% Higher Over Last Week (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 38.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, BLink has traded up 760.8% against the dollar. One BLink coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $56.21 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00056667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.30 or 0.00639379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083972 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030419 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 181,344,755 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

