Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $3.61. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 201,876 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.99 million, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

In other news, CEO D Andrew Woodward purchased 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.76% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

