B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 492 ($6.43).

A number of research firms recently commented on BME. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of BME stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 546 ($7.13). 1,252,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,164. The stock has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 20.76. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 544.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.83.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

