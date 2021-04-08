BMO Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 0.35 (LON:BCPT)

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BCPT stock opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.02) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.57. The firm has a market cap of £625.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 49.20 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About BMO Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

